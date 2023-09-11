RICHLAND, Wash.-The 15th Annual Tri-Cities International Film Festival will run October 13-15 at the Uptown Theatre in Richland.
Tickets can be purchased online for a single day or the whole weekend starting September 1.
Over 100 films from 14 different countries were submitted to TRIFI this year and the festival will feature films from several genres, including Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Fan Film, Horror, Music Video, and Sci-Fi/Fantasy.
Irene Lusztig, a professor of film and digital media at UC Santa Cruz will be the guest director at TRIFI. Lusztig is a feminist filmmaker, archival researcher, educator, and amateur seamstress whose film works have been screened around the world according to a TRIFI press release.
TRIFI schedule of events:
Friday, October 13: DARK SHADOWS AND BEYOND — THE JONATHAN FRID STORY, a documentary on Canadian-born actor Johnathon Frid. Also screening is the documentary RICHLAND about the city’s past and future. Director Irene Lusztig will be in attendance to give insight on her film.
Saturday, October 14: Genre films will be screened and the TRIFI 72-hour film challenge will take place in which teams of local filmmakers have 72 hours to write, shoot and edit a 5 minute film. The TRIFI filmmaker's reception will end the evening.
Sunday, October 15: TRIFI's best Indie shorts will be screened and films by Northwest filmmakers will be highlighted.
