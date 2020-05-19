WASHINGTON STATE - President Trump announced $16 billion in direct relief payments to farmers and ranchers today.
Mr. Trump made the announcement at an event in the White House.
The payments are part of the coronavirus food relief initiative, which will provide $19 billion dollars in food assistance.
Three billion dollars will be used for the Farmers to Families Food Box program, where local food distribution companies will deliver boxes of food to needy families.
People can sign up for the direct payments beginning on may 26th through local farm service agency offices and payments will begin to be issued within one week of the application being received.