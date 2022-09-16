OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has awarded $16 million in grants to help small farms and food businesses recover from the ongoing economic impacts of the COVID pandemic.
Farmers, ranchers, food processors and distributors, and other food-related organizations that process or sell food from Washington to Washington consumers, were eligible for the grants.
The goal of the Local Food Infrastructure Grants is to improve the strength and resiliency of Washington's food system.
According to a WSDA press release, the grants awarded ranged from $10,000 to $750,000.
The funds will be used to improve post-harvest infrastructure, market access, supply chain coordination, and operating costs.
"Recovery and support of small businesses engaged in the local food supply system is essential to enhancing resiliency and assuring that adequate food supplies are available to protect public health," said Derek Sandison, Director, Washington State Department of Agriculture.
