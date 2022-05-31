16-year-old shot in the head in drive-by shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima Police Department Chief Matthew Murray says a 16-year-old boy has been shot in the head during a drive-by shooting over the weekend.
YPD says the shooting happened on the 900 block of E. Chestnut Ave. near the Holiday Inn.
YPD says the 16-year-old is still alive.
Chief Murray says no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.