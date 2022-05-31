16-year-old shot in the head in drive-by shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. - 

Yakima Police Department Chief Matthew Murray says a 16-year-old boy has been shot in the head during a drive-by shooting over the weekend. 

YPD says the shooting happened on the 900 block of E. Chestnut Ave. near the Holiday Inn. 

YPD says the 16-year-old is still alive. 

Chief Murray says no arrests have been made. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.