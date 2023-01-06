YAKIMA, Wash. - 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a two-car crash. According to Yakima Police Sergeant Ryan Wisner, a car headed south on 16th Ave had been driving recklessly and speeding around 1:45 p.m. on January 6.
At the same time, a driver on Mead Ave was pulling out onto 16th, not seeing the speeding driver. When this driver turned south, the reckless driver on 16th drifted off the roadway and into a power pole, according to Wisner.
The crash damaged two power poles and city water, according to Wisner. Crews are expected to be on scene for some time. YPD could not confirm if any power was out at the time, but said it is possible some customers around the crash could lose power. Fixes to the city water could last into next week.
The recklessly driven car was driven by an adult man from Yakima, according to Wisner. He was the only person injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital. He's being charged with reckless driving.
According to Yakima Police both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.