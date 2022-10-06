17-year-old Crashes into Tree After Reckless Driving

YAKIMA, Wash. - A 17-year-old crashed into a tree while trying to avoid police around Nob Hill Boulevard and 7th Avenue, according to the Yakima Police Department. The teenager was reportedly driving recklessly in a truck in the morning of October 6 when an officer tried to pull them over.
Instead of pulling over, YPD says the teenager kept driving recklessly, eventually losing control and crashing into a tree. The 17-year-old wasn't hurt in the collision.
YPD is reminding everyone to obey traffic laws.
