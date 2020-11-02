17th Annual Gesa Turkey Trot Goes Virtual

KENNEWICK, WA ‒ Registration is now open for the 2020 Gesa Credit Union (Virtual) Turkey Trot benefiting the American Red Cross!
The Gesa Credit Union Turkey Trot is a signature Tri-Cities event held each year on Thanksgiving. Due to the pandemic this year, the event is going virtual. Participants can run their 1 mile or 5K anytime, anywhere between Monday, November 23rd and Sunday, November 29th.
Register for this year’s virtual event at: //gesa.com/community.
Individual registrants have three different options with two including the commemorative T-shirt. The virtual event allows for even those from out of the area to participate and all registrations are automatically entered into a Grand Prize Drawing for a $250 Amazon gift card, courtesy of the American Red Cross. The deadline to register is November 20th at 11:30 p.m. (PST).
Many non-profits are turning to the virtual world to still hold fundraising events that are crucial to their organization’s fundraising efforts. “We are extremely grateful to Gesa Credit Union for their continued support and commitment to still host this virtual event despite not being able to gather in person as a community,” said Michele Roth, Executive Director for our local American Red Cross chapter. “The Turkey Trot has been a long-standing Tri-Cities tradition and although it will look different this year, it is still a great way to celebrate the holiday and support the important work of the Red Cross in our local community.”
Other Community Sponsor partners include: Atkins, Basin Pacific Insurance and Benefits, Bechtel, Cascade Natural Gas Corporation, CO Energy, Kadlec, and UA Local 598 Plumbers & Steamfitters.
Proceeds from this family-friendly event support the American Red Cross Serving Central and Southeastern Washington, which provides emergency assistance, disaster relief, and life-saving education to the communities of Adams, Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Kittitas, Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield, and Asotin Counties.