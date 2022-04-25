KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The Benton County Sheriff's Office reported an arrest was made in the Gum Street homicide from April 22 that killed 70-year-old Zale Underwood.
It seemed like Underwood was stabbed but an autopsy will still be conducted in the future, according to Lieutenant Jason Erickson.
On the morning of April 25, an 18-year-old male was brought into the Benton County Sheriff's Office by his mother to speak to detectives about a homicide.
Detectives found that the male lived near Underwood. Through further interview and investigation, the sheriff's office arrested him for first degree murder.
It is believed that the male acted alone, leaving no suspects at large, according to Lt. Erickson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.