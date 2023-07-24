RICHLAND, Wash.- 19 local high school students were recently awarded scholarships from Gesa Credit Union for the 2023-24 academic year.
More than $100,000 was awarded in scholarships to 36 Washington students according to Gesa.
“We’re honored to invest in the next generation of leaders as they continue their education journey and pursue their dreams," said Don Miller, Gesa President and CEO.
Scholarship winners were selected by the Gesa Community Foundation and included:
Continuing education scholarships:
- Elizabeth Moradeyo Ogunmokun-Richland.
- Abigail Gitte Hedges-Richland.
- Veronica Huertes Monjes-Benton City.
- Diana Rodriguez-Yakima.
- Jordan Smith-Ellensburg.
- Kelliann Drewsilla Maelynn Stephens-Moses Lake.
Entering Freshman:
- Logan Bradford-Richland.
- Colin Matthew Ward-Richland.
- Doc Phoenix Holloway-Richland.
- Katelyn Rose Albertin-Kennewick.
- Jacob Riley Byrd-Pasco.
- Kendra Christine Candanoza-Prosser.
- Devanee Lopez-Yakima.
- Brinkley Michelle Treat-Yakima.
Loan Repayment:
- Celia Lizbeth Balderas-Pasco.
- Hector E. Ledezma, Jr.-Moses Lake.
- Tania Perez Hernandez-Yakima.
High School Credit Union Program:
- Tristan Harker-Richland.
- Doc Holloway-West Richland.
- Madaline Cappellen-West Richland.
- Cesar Arechiga-Kennewick.
- Ellie Saunders-Kennewick.
- Katie Barreto-Kennewick.
- Zachary Landon-Kennewick.
- Alyssa Roettger-Richey-Kennewick.
- Valeria Quiroz-Torres-Kennewick.
- Delaney Rothwell-Pasco.
- Esthelia Santillian-Pasco.
- Merelin Perez-Walla Walla.
