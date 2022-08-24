SEATTLE, Wash.-
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the Washington State Health Care Authority announced that the health care company Centene will pay $19 million to Washington state.
The settlement resolves allegations that the company overcharged the state Medicaid program for pharmacy benefit management services, and is the second largest Medicaid fraud recovery in state history.
"Medicaid dollars are a precious resource meant to fund care for the most vulnerable among us," Attorney General Ferguson said. "My office works to ensure that these dollars go where they are intended-not towards fraud."
The Attorney General's office began investigating Centene in 2019, when a whistleblower came forward with information that they were failing to disclose true pharmacy benefit and service costs.
Centene allegedly failed to pass on discounts that it received to the state Medicaid program and inflated drug dispensing fees.
The Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Attorney General's office and the Health Care Authority recovered $18,999,999.80 in the case, which will go back to the state through the Medicaid Fraud Penalty Account.
Centene will pay an additional $13 million to the federal government for the administration of Medicaid in Washington state.
