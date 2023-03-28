WASHINGTON- The Department of Natural Resources has planned to burn over 2,1000 acres of Washington State Trust Lands to help wildfire risks and promote forest health before fire season.
Seven burns are planned between early April and early June as part of the 20-year Forest Health Strategic Plan in Eastern Washington.
- 659 acres near Glenwood in Klickitat County
- 142 acres near Tonasket in Okanogan County
- 398 acres near Tonasket in Okanogan County
- 240 acres near Deer Park in Spokane County
- 195 acres near Cle Elum in Kittitas County
- 140 acres near Loomis in Okanogan County
- 370 acres near Glenwood in Klickitat County
The burn in Kittitas County will take place at the Plumback area to reduce the number of fuels for wildfires and support wildlife habitats.
“Prescribed fire is one of the most important tools we have to restore the health of our forests,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Prescribed fire is one of the most cost-effective ways for us to remove excess fuels and create defensible space for wildland firefighters as they fight to protect our homes and communities each summer.”
Completion of all seven burns are subject to weather and ground conditions and availability of crew.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.