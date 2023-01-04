WALLA WALLA, Wash.-

The Walla Walla Fire Department (WWFD) was dispatched to a house fire on 1806 Leonard Drive around 9:15 p.m. on January 3.

After arriving on-scene command called for a second alarm that brought more fire crews to the scene. Due to a mutual aid agreement both Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place responded.

According to a WWFD press release the fire was burning in the back of the house and extending into the attic. The first reports of the fire indicated that two people may have been inside.

Fire crews searched the home and found no one inside.

By 10:15 the fire was out according to the WWFD, but crews remained on scene to prevent any flare ups.

The fire resulted in an estimated $150,000-$200,000 in damage. The cause is currently under investigation.