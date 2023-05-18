Two Republicans and an Independent in the Oregon Senate are now disqualified from reelection as a walkout has stalled hundreds of bills and triggered a constitutional amendment aimed at stopping the boycotts. Republicans and an independent senator in the Democrat-controlled Oregon Senate stretched the walkout to 10 days. The three affected senators had each accumulated 10 unexcused absences, making them ineligible to serving in their legislature for their districts’ next terms under a ballot measure passed overwhelming by voters last year. It is now written into the state Constitution.