WHEELER, Wash.-
Two people are dead after a fifth-wheel camper fire early Monday morning.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office and Grant County Fire District 5 responded to the fire at the Cougar Campus RV Park in Wheeler, just east of Moses Lake, around 3:45 a.m.
When firefighters arrived the camper was fully engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the fire, two bodies were discovered inside the camper.
Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison will perform autopsies on the bodies.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
