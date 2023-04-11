KENNEWICK, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a fire on the porch of a 4-plex at 1108 S. Olympia St. around 12:50 p.m. on April 11.
Fire crews from Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and BCFD 4 responded to the fire that damaged all four units of the complex. The upper units were damaged by fire and the lower units sustained water damage.
Two people were injured in the fire according to Kennewick Fire Battalion Chief Tim Harkins, one for burns and one for smoke inhalation.
The fire seems to have been unintentional according to Harkins. Crews remain on scene to prevent any flare-ups. Seven people were displaced due to the fire and the Red Cross is assisting them.
