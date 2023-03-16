OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) has approved $2.15 million in low interest loans and grants for economic development in counties throughout the state, including Walla Walla.
“CERB projects represent an important partnership between the state and local communities resulting in enhanced economic vitality," said CERB Chair Michael Echanove.
According to a CERB press release the Port of Walla Walla in Walla Walla County will receive a $2 million low-interest loan for the Life Flight Networks Hangar and Crew Base project. Life Flight Network will also invest $5.5 million in the hangar project.
The project calls for the design and construction of a Life Flight hangar and crew quarters that will provide a 24-hour base of operations according to CERB's press release.
Counties receiving CERB funding:
- Walla Walla: $2 million low-interest loan for Life Flight Networks Hangar and Crew Quarters Project.
- Columbia: $50,000 grant to the Port of Columbia for the "BMS Craft Malt and Grain Liquor Study."
- Douglas: $50,000 grant to the city of Rock Island for the "Marketing and Stakeholder Outreach Strategic Plan."
- Kitsap: $50,000 grant to the Port of Brownsville for the "Port Property Development Feasibility Study.
"These projects will ultimately lead to job growth across the State through infrastructure development and planning,” said Echanove.
