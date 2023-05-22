BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Almost $2 million has been given out to 98 businesses in Benton County that applied for the Business Resource Initiative grant.
According to a BRI press release, the BRI is a collaborative effort between Benton County and the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce to support businesses financially following COVID-19's economic impacts.
The businesses were reportedly selected out of 490 total applications that came in during two out of the three application phases that took place in October 2022 and February 2023.
The final application phase takes place through June 2023. This final phase will provide a final $1 million for selected businesses.
Along with these grants, the BRI includes a Business Resource Navigator which provides Benton County businesses with an expert who can provide relevant information about loans, grants, and more.
The application, eligibility information, and more can be found at the BRI website. The final application phase opens June 1 and closes June 30 at midnight.
