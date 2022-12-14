Two Mississippi police officers were killed while responding to a welfare check early Wednesday morning.
The suspect, 43-year-old Amy Anderson, opened fire on the two police officers at a Bay St. Louis Motel 6 before killing herself at about 4:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. The state agency is investigating the shooting.
A minor was with Anderson at the time and officers called child protective services during their response. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations did not immediately respond to a question about the juvenile's condition.
One of the officers was pronounced dead at the scene, but the other died after initially being injured, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations said. The officers were identified as Sgt. Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said he was "heartbroken" by the loss and was praying for the families as well as the "entire Bay St. Louis community."
"Every single day across Mississippi, our law enforcement members place their lives on the line in constant and repeated acts of selfless sacrifice for their communities," Reeves said in a statement. "They are a key reason that the rest of us are safely and freely able to live our lives."
Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre asked those aware of the situation to keep the community in their thoughts in the coming days and weeks.
"This is a very sad situation, and our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the families of our lost officers,” Favre said.
Bay St. Louis is a city located on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, roughly 60 miles northeast of New Orleans.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.
