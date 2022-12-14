Survivors of last month’s deadly mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub have testified to Congress about the onslaught of threats and violence against members of the LGBTQ community as they urged lawmakers to pass a law banning some semiautomatic weapons. The survivors said Club Q was a haven for the community before a 22-year-old shooter turned a drag queen's birthday celebration into a massacre on Nov. 19. Five people were killed and 25 were injured before the shooter armed with an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon was subdued by patrons. The hearing comes as lawmakers race to finish their work for this session without legislation to ban semiautomatic firearms on their year-end agenda.