KENNEWICK, WA - 2 people were killed in a car crash in Kennewick on Sunday just after 11 p.m., according to Kennewick Police Department.
KPD as well as Kennewick Fire was dispatched to the intersection of Steptoe and Gage.
According to Officer Zach Moore from KPD, Kennewick Fire medics pronounced two people from one car dead on the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for driving under the influence.
Kennewick Police Traffic Unit has been called out to the scene and is further investigating the incident.
At this time, KPD is not releasing any names involved so the family can be notified.
If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-1935. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at KPD Tips.
This is a breaking news story, updates will be made
