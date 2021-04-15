YAKIMA, WA - A man and a woman found dead, trapped inside burning vehicle late last night at 9001 Block of Roza Hill Drive, East of Terrace Heights.
The man called 911 at 11:45 p.m. saying he was trapped inside a burning car.
East Valley Fire Department was first on scene to put the vehicle and surrounding brush fires out, but couldn't save the man and woman inside in time.
The driver lost control, hit a dirt berm, the car then flipped and caught on fire according to the press release sent out by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
There was some indication of speeding but it is still unknown if intoxicants were involved said Sheriff's Deputy Scot Swallow.
"Obey the speed limits, and you'll make it home safe," said Deputy Swallow.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office will be back on scene later today for further investigation.