BOARDMAN, Ore.- The search to fill Karen Pettigrew's shoes as Boardman city manager is nearing its end as the City Council have announced the final two candidates for the position.
The search started in September in preparation of Pettigrew's January retirement and the final stages are quickly approaching.
Brandon R. Hammond from Medford and Lawrence Lee Shepherd of Wenatchee, Washington have been chosen for interviews ahead of a community meet and greet on Thursday.
Community members are invited to meet with Hammond and Shepherd on April 27 and provide City Council feedback on the candidates. The Sage Center will host the meet and greet starting at 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Boardman has hopes to name the city manager in May.
