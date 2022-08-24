RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Richland Fire Department responded to a reported house fire around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Firefighters arrived to find two, neighboring residences in the 2300 block of Boulder Street, fully engulfed in flames.
According to Tom Huntington, Richland Fire Chief, both families got out of the homes safely and they were put in touch with a Chaplain service overnight, before connecting with the Red Cross later Wednesday morning.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, however, the damage is extensive and Chief Huntington says it's likely both houses are total losses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.