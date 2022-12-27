VERNITA BRIDGE.-
UPDATE. 12-27-22. 9 a.m.
According to the WSP SR 24 is reopened after two semi trucks spun out, temporarily blocking both lanes.
7:39 a.m.
Two semi trucks have spun out on SR 24 near milepost 40 and are blocking both lanes of traffic.
According to the WSP icy conditions caused the crash and plow trucks are currently trying to get into the area.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
