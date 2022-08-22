MABTON, Wash.-
Around 10 p.m. Monday, Mabton Police responded to reports of shots fired near Fern St. and 6th in Mabton.
Police arrived on scene to find two juveniles with gunshot wounds.
According to the Mabton Police Department both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Later, the Sunnyside Police Department located and stopped a vehicle connected to the shooting.
Two suspects in the car were arrested and booked under suspicion of four counts of drive-by shooting and assault.
