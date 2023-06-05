WALLA WALLA, Washington. - Two fires since June 1 have already caused $52,500 in property damages in Walla Walla.
The first fire happened late afternoon on June 1 when the Walla Walla Fire Department was dispatched to a treadmill that caught on fire. Crews saw flames and smoke coming from the side of the multi-family home and upgraded the status to a working structure fire.
The fire started around a shed and caught the home with its flames. Crews were able to control the fire within an hour after being dispatched.
No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation after an estimated $27,500 worth of property and contents were damaged.
Another fire was reported just after 2 a.m. on June 4 at Kelty's Auto Parts on Rees Avenue. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place Fire Department arrived to find a stack of vehicles on fire, with another stack nearby at risk.
The departments used master streams and foam to attack the fire but required additional units to handle the confined space of the fire.
11 units and 25 firefighters helped handle the fire within 40 minutes but remained on scene for another three hours to handle any hot spots.
The cause is still under investigation, but the fire is estimated to have caused $25,000 in damages.
