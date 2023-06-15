YAKIMA, Wash.-The Franklin and Lions Pool are set to open for the summer with two events ready to welcome in the community.
The Franklin Pool opened on June 15 with a Dive 'N Movie event planned for June 30. Parks and Recreation Manager, Ken Wilkinson says the movie "Luca" will be shown on an inflatable screen for people to watch while floating.
Franklin Pool will also be the host to August 20's annual Paws in the Pool event for dog owners to have a chance to swim with their pups.
The Lion's Pool will reopen Monday, June 19th after being closed since May 1st. The City of Yakima used the closure to install a new air handling and dehumidification system. Because of the previous closure, the pool will not have to close for scheduled maintenance in August.
“We are excited to be able to re-open to the public and welcome them back,” said Recreation Program Supervisor Jason Zeller.
