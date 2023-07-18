HERMISTON, Wash.-UPDATE. JULY 19. 7:04 a.m. Fire crews are now mopping up after 20 acres burned in the Oxbow Trail area near Hermiston.
According to UCFD 1 firefighters were on scene all night and will now work to strengthen containment lines and mop up.
No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause is under investigation.
JULY 18.
Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to a brush fire at on West Elm behind Oxbow on Tuesday, June 18 at 2:29 p.m.
According to Scott Stanton UCFD Fire Chief, the fire is currently 75% contained. River Front Park and Oxbow Trail are currently closed.
The size is estimated to be around 20 acres.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
According to UCFD 1 there are many homeless camps in the area that have been advised to evacuate.
Several dogs have also been rescued from the area according to UCFD 1.
Officials said no injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated that the fire was in Umatilla, WA. That has now been corrected.
