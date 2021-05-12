20 new "fit stations" will be coming to Sarg Hubbard Park soon

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Greenway announces new fit stations coming to Sarg Hubbard Park.
The 20-station “fit trail” will replace the nearly 28-year-old exercise system on a walking path through Sarg Hubbard Park, according to The Greenway. Individual stations will have signage and a demonstration illustration for exercises such as calf stretches, knee lifts, sit-ups, a quadriceps climb, and pull-ups. There will also be signage for periodic heartbeat checks throughout the walking path.
“The goal is to continue to provide the Yakima Community with “free and convenient opportunities to participate in health and wellness activities, through replacement of 20 fitness stations throughout Sarg Hubbard Park. The target audience will be residents of North and Southeast Yakima and Terrace Heights. It is hoped that the fitness stations also will benefit personnel from the Yakima Training Center, local law enforcement, local schools and local youth groups.” -Kellie Connaughton-Executive Director, Yakima Greenway
The new fit stations are made possible through a generous $12,000 grant awarded by the Parker Youth Sports Foundation in 2020. The overall trail length is projected to be between one and two miles long. Parker Youth & Sport’s grant will fund the cost of purchase and shipping of the fitness stations and the Greenway will be covering the cost of site preparation.
“We are thrilled to participate in this groundbreaking project to benefit our Yakima community. It is a perfect fit for our 15-year tradition of supporting parks, sports facilities and athletic programs in our Valley.” -Nancy Leahy, Vice President/Secretary of the Parker Youth & Sports Foundation.
The project will be completed and ready for use by Tuesday May 18, 2021.