YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a murder on Chestnut Avenue.
YPD Officers found a man with a gunshot wound behind his left ear with no wallet, cellphone, or identification on the night of October, 22.
According to Yakima County Superior Court documents Police Detectives found blood evidence on the 100 block of South 6th Street, about a block away from where the body was found.
Surveillance video shows the victim limping in a manner that would make the blood trail on the pavement. A second gunshot wound was found on the victim's left knee.
The surveillance video also shows a person on a bike approach the victim, three muzzle flashes that can be seen on screen follow.
About two hours later two people are seen on camera taking personal items from the dead body.
Fingerprints led to the dead man being identified as Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez, 34.
An autopsy revealed that Cervantes-Sanchez had been shot three times, once in the head, once in the torso, and in the left knee. The cause of death was ruled a homicide.
Yakima Police arrested a suspect on an unrelated outstanding warrant on November, 8, who told them who the shooter was.
Court documents reveal that YPD Detectives put a wire on the suspect on November, 14, and had them talk to the person who reportedly shot Cervantes-Sanchez.
The individual wearing the wire spoke to Andrew Chacon and got him on tape admitting that he shot a guy, but then heard he was up and around so he went back to "finish him off."
During the recording Chacon is asked how it felt to shoot somebody, to which he replied, "It feels good, I want to do it again."
Based on the surveillance video footage, witness statements, and the recording of Chacon admitting to the shooting, probable cause was determined for his arrest.
On November, 15, Yakima Police arrested Chacon on his bike. They found a .40 caliber handgun, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.
Court records show that Chacon is a 20-time convicted felon.
He has been charged in Yakima County Superior Court with Aggravated 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Unlawful Possession of a firearm.
Chacon's arraignment is set for November, 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.