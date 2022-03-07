GUNSIGHT PEAK -
The 20-year-old skier from Whitman College was high up on the mountain when she crashed into trees leaving her with serious injuries.
Gunsight Peak Search and Rescue said they received calls around 11:22 A.M. Saturday that a skier was injured and needed Life Flight from the top of the mountain.
SAR said the steepness of the mountain and the snow conditions made it too difficult to get equipment up to the skier. They hiked on foot to the skier and brought her down the mountain on foot.
When they reached the medics at the bottom they pronounced her dead from her injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.