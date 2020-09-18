200 Meals donated to Walla Walla Valle Lindo Farmworker Families

Walla Walla, WA – Caprio Cellars, producer of “Eleanor’s” Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, will be donating 200 meals to Blue Mountain Action Council (BMAC) Food Bank to be delivered and distributed to the Valle Lindo Farm Worker community members on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Chef Ian Williams of Caprio Culinary Kitchen will be preparing a gourmet style lunch basket including Italian hoagie sandwich, house made oatmeal raisin cookie, and fresh fruit that will be prepared and individually wrapped to ensure the proper COVID-19 food preparation restrictions are met.
"We recognize that many in our own community lack access to the basic need of food,” said Dennis Murphy, winemaker and owner of Caprio. “Given the Coronavirus pandemic, we realize that many are finding it even more difficult. We are grateful to have the opportunity to partner with BMAC to provide these meals to those in our community. Our hope is that these meals brighten a couple hundred people’s day in the Walla Walla area.”
During COVID-19 the BMAC Food Bank has been providing food boxes weekly to the Valle Lindo Community Neighborhood. For Food Bank distribution days and times visit www.bmacww.org.