MESA, Wash.-
Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa.
According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9.
The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO is now asking for the public's help in identifying them.
Anyone with any information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the FCSO at 509-628-0333 and reference case #23002057.
