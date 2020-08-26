2020 Benton Franklin Market Stock Auction Friday, August 28

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton Franklin Market Stock Auction continues to support local 4-H and FFA exhibitors in new ways this year.

With the Benton Franklin County Fair canceled, More than 400 young members of our community still need to market their livestock.

The Fair and Market Stock Committee have created some new ways for the community to support the kids who have worked so hard to raise their livestock during these uncertain times. If you are not interested in purchasing an animal, there are still ways you can help.

1. Add-On to an Exhibitors Sale Price:

If you do not want to purchase an animal but want to add some extra dollars to a specific child’s earnings from the sale, choose this option. You will donate a flat amount to a specific child or children.

2. Donate to the Youth Livestock Booster Fund:

If you want to help the youth exhibitors in general, choose the Booster Fund Option. Your donation will be pooled and used to raise the prices of the lower selling animals.

Both of these options can be done online now at the Benton Franklin Fair's website.

The Benton Franklin Fair and Market Stock Committee is also hosting a youth livestock auction on August 28 at the fairgrounds. All buyers must register online.

Register here to become a Buyer for the Benton Franklin Market Stock Sale on August 28.

If you’d like someone to do the bidding for you, please email lori@bentonfranklinfair.com or call 509-212-9897 for information on proxy bidding once you’ve registered.