2020 Irrigation Season Coming to an End

KENNEWICK, WA - The 2020 Irrigation Season will be coming to an end on Monday, October 12th for those that live in the Kennewick Irrigation District (KID).
Once water delivery has ended, it is important to know the following information for winter:
- Please do NOT blow out your sprinklers until about a week AFTER October 12th. If you do it before, water may flow right back into your pipes which could cause damage over the winter.
- You may still see water in our canals. This is normal! The remaining water is used for testing purposes.
- Second half payments are due October 31st (If you paid in full, please disregard).
- Office hours will be changing to our 'water-off' schedule beginning November 2nd Monday-Thursday | 8am-5:30pm, closed Fridays.