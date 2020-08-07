PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco, Parks & Recreation announced the 2020 Mt. Rainier Virtual Challenge where participants can walk or run the 135-mile challenge.

From City of Pasco Parks and Recreation:

Mt. Rainier is one of the most iconic symbols of America and is right here in the great Northwest. So we put together an awesome event for people to participate in.

This one of a kind virtual challenge is set for a single participant or a team. This 135-mile challenge will test you as an individual participant, or it can be as easy as a Sunday stroll for a team. Teams can consist of either 2, 3, or 4 people. You will have 30 days to complete this straight shot from the Tri-Cities to Mt. Rainier.

Participants can choose between two main categories, Run/Walk or Multi-Sport.The Run or Walk category is just that, seeing how far and how often you can push yourself to reach the ultimate goal of 135 miles.

The Multi-Sport category allows you to get there any way you want; you can choose to run, walk, swim, paddle, or bicycle your way to the finish. Keep in mind that you must complete the 135 miles within 30 days.

You can choose to reach your goal in a few long treks, or you can get there by completing it with 4.5 miles per day. How you complete this event is up to you!

On the website, we have placed a virtual map so that you can track your progress toward the 135-mile goal. To track your miles, you must log in to your account and post your completed miles. Are you feeling ambitious? Continue logging miles beyond the goal and see how far you can go before the September 14 deadline!

All registrants will receive a short-sleeved cotton/poly t-shirt for entering the event. As a bonus, each participant will also receive a custom sticker highlighting their completion of the 135-mile challenge.