TIETON, WA - Tieton Arts & Humanities’ Student Art Show goes virtual, opens up to all K-12 students in the Valley. COVID-19 has thrown challenges in all directions and the arts community is no exception. With challenge, comes opportunity.

Crafting and making art at home is more therapeutic than ever. As schools are now confirmed closed for the remainder of the school year, TA&H is calling on students to directly submit their art for showcase. Drop off is simple and set up so no human contact is needed. All Yakima Valley students grades K-12 are invited to participate in the 2020 Student Art Show, hosted by Tieton Arts & Humanities. Student art will be shown first in a virtual gallery at www.tietonarts.org, and the physical gallery will be open to the public at a later date.

We accept all types of artwork with no media restrictions. A monetary award will be given to one student in each grade level at a public event, date TBD. Award recipients do not have to be present to receive their prize.

Theme: April 22, 2020 marks the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, and in honor of that, TA&H is participating in the “Billion Acts of Green” campaign. We encourage students to create work out of natural, recycled, upcycled, or repurposed materials, or for the imagery to relate to loving this planet we call home.

The Student Art Show will go live Saturday, April 25 and continue through June 30. Entries will be accepted beginning April 6. There is no cost to participate.

At the Upper Valley Student Art Show, we create a space where together we can celebrate the artistic achievements of our local youth and the hard work of their teachers and now parent teachers. Cash awards are handed out, helping to reinforce the sense of pride in the students’ artwork.

The opening reception, date TBD, to which family and friends are invited, shows importance lies in the public recognition of art and creativity that empowers our youth and enhances their ties to the community. This recognition from the community also fosters an interest in our youth to give back, letting them know that they can be part of creating and working towards healthy community too.

Details: The linked registration form at bit.ly/studentartshowregistration must be completed and included with your art. No entries will be exhibited without a registration form.

Drop off: Monday-Friday only, April 6 through April 17 from 12-4pm.

Location: Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Avenue in Tieton. Drop-off can also be arranged by appointment. Please contact Amber at amber@tietonarts.org or 509-406-9444 (text ok) if you have conflicts with allotted drop-off times.