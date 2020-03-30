TOKYO, JAPAN - The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced that the new dates for the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be July 23-August 8, 2021. It was also announced that the Paralympics will be held August 24-September 5, 2021.
A joint statement from all major parties involved said that the main considerations for choosing these dates were the health of all athletes and others involved with the Games, supporting the containment of COVID-19, safeguarding the interests of the athletes and Olympic sports, and the global sports calendar. The new dates are almost exactly one year after the original dates of July 24-August 9, 2020.
The Opening Ceremony of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad is 480 days from today. The gap between the final day of the Tokyo Olympics and the opening of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games (February 4, 2022) will be 180 days.
