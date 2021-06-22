2021 graduates are eligible to win two roundtrip tickets on Avelo Airlines

...VERY HOT TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED BY THE END OF THIS WEEK AND
THROUGH THE WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK...
A strong high pressure system will build over the Pacific
Northwest by the end of this week and will continue through the
weekend into early next week. Strong air subsidence and adiabatic
heating of sinking air will result in record high temperatures
from Friday through at least Tuesday in most areas.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 to
114 possible.
* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In
Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is some possibility that all time
record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during
this heat wave.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes. Plan any outdoor activities
during the early morning or during the evening hours when it is
cooler out.
&&