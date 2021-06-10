Yakima, WA - Spring Fair Food Fest is back and along with it come some new food options and a new way to enjoy them.
Like the Fall Food Fest, this event will be drive-thru style, but this time you'll have the option to park your car at the end of the route and enjoy your food at one of the designated picnic areas.
This year there are also some new additions to the menu like giant turkey legs, jalapeno cheddar dogs, roasted elote and world famous churros. In total the event will have 10 vendors to choose from.
You must enter the event through gate 15 and exit through gate 5. People will not be allowed to enter through Fair Ave. When you enter the event, you will be given a menu so you can look at your options. You can also find the menu at fairfun.com.
CEO and President of State Fair Park Kathy Kramer said she's really grateful for the community's support of the fairgrounds during COVID and that they're ready to start having events again.
"Thank you for everything," Kramer said. "I can't tell you... we are so excited to finally be able to get back to business."
With few events last year, concession stand owners struggled to line up events. Pacific Crest Concessions Owner Kim Barr said she's glad her business is starting to pick up because of events like food fest.
"Last year for the first time in 35 years COVID shut us down we normally did 23 events in a season... we did two," Barr said. "[We're] excited to be back here and excited to see our season starting to come back together again."
Kramer said now that the state is easing restrictions, the fairgrounds staff is actively planning other events like the Fourth of July firework show and the state fair with a concert lineup.