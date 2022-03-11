OLYMPIA, WA - Legislative session for 2022 has officially ended. Now, hundreds of bills have been signed into law.
Senate Bill 5078 passed by the Washington State legislature, which Prohibits the manufacture, importation, distribution, sale, and offers for sale of large-capacity magazines for ammunition on a gun in Washington. This will take effect on July 1, 2022.
House bill 1815, which attempts to address skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts across the state, modifies certain business regulations and requires additional record-keeping when purchasing a catalytic converter. This law will take effect 90 days after adjournment.
Governor Jay Inslee also signed a couple of updated police reform bills that lawmakers passed after the black lives matter movement and racial justice protests of 2020.
House bill 1735 clarifies some of the situations where officers can use force outside of making arrests.
The bill allows force to be used when police are transporting someone in the middle of a mental health crisis, taking a minor into protective custody, and enforcing a search warrant. The bill also explains many of the "de-escalation tactics" that officers need to attempt before using physical force or potentially deadly force.
The other police reform bill that was signed, is House Bill 1719, which permits officers to use nonlethal weapons that are larger than .50 Caliber, including bean bag launchers. In 2021 the state enacted legislation prohibiting the acquisition and use of military equipment by law enforcement agencies, many agencies had stopped using the non-lethal tools. This bill took into effect on March 4, 2022.
House Bill 1619 also passed. This establishes new energy efficiency standards for things like electric vehicle supply equipment, commercial ovens, and air purifiers. This is supposed to help with greenhouse gases and save money.
House bill 1834 excuses absences for children in school for mental health reasons, requiring that the rules of the Superintendent of Public Instruction categorize this absence the same as being sick.
House bill 1818 and 1874 help people with a criminal background reenter society, and help find them a stable home and job. This is meant to lower the chance of people committing other crimes.
Senate Bill 5631, makes human trafficking a disqualifying offense for a commercial driver's license, banning people from having a CDLS license.
To view more bill action in Washington, click HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.