PASCO, Wash.-
The 2022 Fiery Foods Festival at Peanuts Park in Pasco was quite the turnout.
Several food vendors were set up for the fun and entertainment celebrating Hispanic Heritage
The Fiery Farmer's Market included salsa tasting, live music and you guessed it, a spicy pepper eating contest.
The Mayor of Pasco says all the food served is to initiate the start of
Hispanic Heritage Month.
"First of all its a party. Who doesn't love a party right? It's to bring in community. It's to unite the community. As you can see behind me there is music there is food there is drinks there is entertainment of all kinds," says Mayor Barajas, "So this is what really makes a community, just coming out and celebrating."
Mayor Barajas says they chose to host the event at Peanuts Park to reflect all of the projects being done throughout downtown.
In addition to celebrating Hispanic Heritage, Mayor Barajas says they wanted to celebrate the local farmers market and local businesses as well.
