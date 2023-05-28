2022 Zaepfel Stadium teen shooter, three others on the run in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. -- A Yakima teen who shot and killed 16-year-old Shawn Dwight Tolbert outside of Eisenhower High School in 2022 is currently on the run, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
Jessy J.L. Krikorian Jr. of Yakima was among seven total residents who escaped from the Echo Glen Children's Center campus in Snoqualmie just after midnight on Sunday.
According to a press release from the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families, seven teenagers aged 15-17 assaulted a staff member during the nightly routine checks and stole her items, including the keys to her car.
Echo Glen Children's Center in Snoqualmie is a medium/maximum security facility that treats teen male offenders and is the only institution for female offenders.
As of 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, three escapees are in custody. Krikorian is still on the run.
According to KCSO, the teens may be driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the King County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at (206) 296-3311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.