Apple harvest forecast

YAKIMA, Wash.-Washington's 2023 apple harvest is expected to be around 134 million boxes, an almost 29% increase over last year's crop.

Moderate weather so far this year has resulted in a healthy crop with good size distribution and quality across all varieties according to the Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA).

"There is a lot of excitement as we are seeing a more normal harvest and excellent fruit quality this year," said Jon DeVaney, WSTFA President.

The 2023 apple harvest forecast is based on a survey of WSTFA members and represents the best estimate of the total volume of apples that will eventually be packed and sold on the fresh market.

WSTFA's forecast predicts a healthy harvest of five varieties in the state, including Gala, Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, Granny Smith and Fuji.

Washington's apple harvest usually starts in August and continues into November.