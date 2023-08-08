YAKIMA, Wash.-Washington's 2023 apple harvest is expected to be around 134 million boxes, an almost 29% increase over last year's crop.
Moderate weather so far this year has resulted in a healthy crop with good size distribution and quality across all varieties according to the Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA).
"There is a lot of excitement as we are seeing a more normal harvest and excellent fruit quality this year," said Jon DeVaney, WSTFA President.
The 2023 apple harvest forecast is based on a survey of WSTFA members and represents the best estimate of the total volume of apples that will eventually be packed and sold on the fresh market.
WSTFA's forecast predicts a healthy harvest of five varieties in the state, including Gala, Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, Granny Smith and Fuji.
Washington's apple harvest usually starts in August and continues into November.
