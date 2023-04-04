PENDLETON, Ore.- The 2023 Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic will return to Pendleton from August 14-20 as some of the top female golfers compete for a $200,000 purse.
The week-long event will take place at the Wildhorse Golf Course and the Golf Course at Birch Creek near Pendleton according to a Wildhorse press release announcing the dates for the tournament.
The inaugural Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic was held last year and this year's event will also feature youth clinics, a pro-am tournament and the professional women's tournament over the last three days.
“We’re very happy to have the event take place two weeks earlier this year," said Wildhorse CEO Gary George. "This schedule works much better for the kids taking part in the youth clinics so we expect an even bigger turnout."
The Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classis is part of the Epson Tour, which has 22 tournament stops from March through October and is the official qualifying tour for the LPGA according to Wildhorse's press release.
“The quality of the play and the capabilities of these professionals is something you won’t see anywhere else in Oregon this side of the Cascades,” said George.
According to Wildhorse eight golfers who competed in the inaugural Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic, Xiaowen Yin, Kiira Riihijarvi, Grace Kim, Celine Borge, Gabriella Then, Gina Kim, Yan Liu, and Hyo Joon Jang, went on to the LPGA tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.