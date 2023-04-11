TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Pow Wow and Stick Games will return to Legends Casino and Hotel in May and vendors can reserve booths now.
The Pow Wow and Stick Games feature singers, dancers and drummers and the vendor tent is open for local, regional and national vendors offering food, clothing, crafts and more according to a press release from Legends.
60 vendor booths are available. Those interested should submit a vendor application and payment through the Legends Casino Hotel website no later than May 5.
