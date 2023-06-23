WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Senate Appropriations Committee voted to advance the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies funding bill for 2024 on June 22.
The bill, which includes millions in funding for 4 projects in Washington state, passed out of committee by a unanimous 28-0 vote and will now be considered by the Senate according to a press release from Sen. Murray's Office. A full summary of the bill can be read online.
“This bill makes important investments in our farms, in our food supply, in food safety, and in our families–and it fully funds nutrition programs like WIC which so many families rely on," said Sen. Murray.
Four Washington projects would receive $8.45 million in the draft budget:
- $1.4 million for the City of Roslyn to renovate its City Hall.
- $3 million for completion and repairs of the USDA's Agricultural Research Service facility in Prosser.
- $1.05 million for Kittitas County to upgrade the Public Safety Radio Network.
- $3 million for Okanogan County to upgrade the Public Safety Radio Network.
