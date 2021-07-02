RICHLAND - 21 people coming from all across the world were made citizens on July 1st.
The Richland Courthouse held a naturalization ceremony for a group of people who had finished their work and received certificates of citizenship in the United States.
Some people in the room shared their thoughts on what the day meant to them and how they had gotten to where they are today.
Mariana Torres had started out as a maid and worked her way to a paralegal after she immigrated to the U.S. nearly thirty years ago.
"It was a really hard journey for me. After 30 years," Mariana said. "I thank God I am here and I had the opportunity to become a U.S. citizen."
The day was emotional for everyone in there, even for Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. who said after Torres story he might cry.
Another newly made citizen, Ana Lombaro said, "It's an honor. In a nutshell, it's an honor to be an American citizen."
This process of becoming a citizen has given these people the right to vote, petition for their family members to get citizenship, and apply for social security after 10 days of citizenship.