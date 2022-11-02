GRANDVIEW, Wash.-
Community members and more than 50 sponsors raised $212,000 at the 43rd annual Heartlinks Hospice Gala on October, 22.
Heartlinks provides hospice, grief care, and support services in Benton and Yakima Counties.
According to a Heartlinks press release, the donations will fund pediatric palliative care programs and will help with the renovation and development of a Heathlinks adult family home in Sunnyside.
"This adult family home is a dream of ours, but will require additional community support to make it a reality," said Shelby Moore, Healthlinks Executive Director.
If funding is secured and renovations are completed on schedule Heartlinks plans to open the adult home in 2023.
