Laynie talks with Miss Juneteenth, Queen Razan and Director of Miss Juneteenth Elouise Sparks. Why explain why you should show up to the scholarship pageant this Friday June 16 at 6pm at Chiawana Highschool.

"To be Miss Juneteenth to me means to carry myself in a way that makes young black girls believe that they can do whatever they want to, no matter their background or their faith." - Queen Razan Ozman

PASCO, Wash.- Friday, June 16 is the 21st annual Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant

Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant Flyer

Founder of the Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant, Elouise Sparks, says the goal of the fundraiser is to help the Miss Juneteenth ladies earn a scholarship to go to college.

"It is a scholarship pageant, we are not a beauty pageant," says Sparks.

She says the girls prepare by going to interview skills classes, communication classes and personal care classes. 

Ticket sales for the pageant as well as donations helps to boost the scholarship money the ladies get.

"We want everyone to come out and support so we can get these girls some good money to go to school," says Sparks.