"To be Miss Juneteenth to me means to carry myself in a way that makes young black girls believe that they can do whatever they want to, no matter their background or their faith." - Queen Razan Ozman
PASCO, Wash.- Friday, June 16 is the 21st annual Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant.
Founder of the Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant, Elouise Sparks, says the goal of the fundraiser is to help the Miss Juneteenth ladies earn a scholarship to go to college.
"It is a scholarship pageant, we are not a beauty pageant," says Sparks.
She says the girls prepare by going to interview skills classes, communication classes and personal care classes.
Ticket sales for the pageant as well as donations helps to boost the scholarship money the ladies get.
"We want everyone to come out and support so we can get these girls some good money to go to school," says Sparks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.