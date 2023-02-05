YAKIMA, Wash. —
UPDATE: 2/5/2023 7:51 PM
According to Yakima Police, the 22-year-old walked up to the 28-year-old father and verbally threatened the child's life.
The father began telling the man to leave them alone and tried to leave the park.
22-year-old, Daniel Ortega refused to leave the two alone, that's when the father took his gun out and shot the man.
YPD says that gun was legally owned and he acted in self defense.
The case has since been turned over to the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office.
ORIGINAL: 2/5/2023 1:15 PM
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Yakima Police received several calls of a man acting out of control near Randall Dog Park off S 48th Ave and W Washington Ave.
According to Lt. Chad Janis with YPD, the 22-year-old man walked up to another man and a child near the park.
They began to argue over the child, that's when the man took a gun out and shot at the 22-year-old.
The 22-year-old died at the scene from his gunshot wounds.
Lt. Janis tells us after talking to witnesses, the man acted in self defense.
At this time, YPD doesn't believe he's a threat to the community.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
